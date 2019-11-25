× Turkey Bowl with the GMQC Crew Today!

MOLINE, Illinois– It’s time to help feed the hungry and support the River Bend Foodbank.

The Good Morning Quad Cities crew is turkey bowling at Donut Delite, off Avenue of the Cities in Moline, until noon Monday, November 25.

People will use frozen turkeys to knock over bowling pins Monday morning. Anyone who comes by can bowl; $5 gets you two bowls. If you get a strike, Donut Delite will give you a free donut and coffee; a spare gets you a free donut. All proceeds go to the River Bend Foodbank.

Last year during the fundraiser, we raised $1,149.56. That money provided 5,747 meals for families in need.