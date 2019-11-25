This week we breakdown the 2A State Championship game between Sterling Newman and Nashville. Newman is making their 8th State Championship appearance and first with Brandon Kreczmer. We will also give out awards for our team, coach, player and game of the year.
The Score Podcast – State Championship Breakdown
