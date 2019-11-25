Nail technician photographed butchering deer in salon

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A High Point University student shared a post on Facebook Thursday that shows a nail technician butchering a deer at a High Point, North Carolina nail salon.

The manager of Diamond Nails on North Centennial Street said a customer brought in the deer at 8:30 p.m. when the shop is usually closed.

One of the nail technicians then began to butcher the deer. Two customers were reportedly inside at the time the deer was butchered.

The meat is usually delivered in a bag, but this time there was too much, so it had to be cut up into smaller pieces.

The local health department says they don’t handle these types of situations but are aware of it.

Health department officials also said that the NC Board of Cosmetic Arts has an investigator looking into the incident.

“Hunting for a new nail salon in High Point, North Carolina? Talk about multitaskers… manicures, pedicures, and amateur deer butchers. Oh deer!” said Morgan Taylor, the student who posted the picture to Facebook.

Diamond Nails has a 96 sanitation grade.