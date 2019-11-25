Man stabbed during fight in Bettendorf

Posted 4:02 pm, November 25, 2019, by

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Officials say a man was stabbed during a physical fight with another man.

The stabbing was reported around 5:50 p.m. on Saturday in the 2300 block of Grant Street, according to a statement from Bettendorf’s Public Information Officer.  The man who was stabbed was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.  He was later released.

Authorities say the two men involved knew each other and there is no threat to the public.

An investigation remains underway.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.