Man stabbed during fight in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Officials say a man was stabbed during a physical fight with another man.

The stabbing was reported around 5:50 p.m. on Saturday in the 2300 block of Grant Street, according to a statement from Bettendorf’s Public Information Officer. The man who was stabbed was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He was later released.

Authorities say the two men involved knew each other and there is no threat to the public.

An investigation remains underway.