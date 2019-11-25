× Getting a social work degree just got more attainable for these college students

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Students at the Eastern Iowa Community College have an easier path to pursue their social work Bachelor’s degree.

The college has partnered with Briar Cliff University to let students with an Associate’s degree enroll in the university’s online Bachelor’s program. The president of the university says the online program is necessary to help students overcome barriers.

“More and more today, students are juggling not only college, but also jobs and families and childcare,” explained Briar Cliff University President Rachelle Karstens. “An online environment allows students to fit college into their busy lives.”

The U.S. Bureau of Labor says the social work industry is expected to grow 11% by 2028.