Fire destroys home in Silvis, two others impacted

Posted 3:03 pm, November 25, 2019, by , Updated at 04:33PM, November 25, 2019

SILVIS, Illinois — One home was destroyed and two others were impacted when a fire broke out in a Silvis neighborhood.

The fire broke out in the 300 block of 8th Street Monday afternoon, November 25 in a neighborhood west of Schadt Park.

One home was entirely leveled by the blaze and a neighboring home has sustained some damage to its side.

According to Silvis Police Chief Mark VanKlaveren, firefighters have only been able to get inside two of the three homes involved.

Chief VanKlaveren said the home where the fire started was believed to be vacant at the time.  Investigators are still on scene to confirm.

He said elderly people and animals had to be evacuated from at least one house.

