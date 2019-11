× Crash closes I-74 ramp at ‘Big X’

At least one person was injured after a single-vehicle crash at the Interstate 80 to Interstate 280 ‘Big X’ junction.

The Interstate 74 West to I-74 West ramp is currently closed.

A helicopter was dispatched to the incident.

Illinois State Police ask drivers to avoid this area as traffic delays are expected.

This is a developing story and will be updated.