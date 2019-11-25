× Burlington man found guilty of second-degree sexual assault

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A Burlington man has been found guilty of second-degree sexual abuse.

According to a statement from the Des Moines County Attorney’s office, 37-year-old Steven Andrew Mauck was on trial for four days in front of a jury.

Back in August, Mauck was arrested after tricking a woman to get into her home and sexually assaulting her at gunpoint, according to previous reports.

On Monday, November 25, Mauck was found guilty of second-degree sexual abuse. The jury deliberated for fewer than three hours before coming to a verdict.

Sentencing is set for Tuesday, January 7 at 3:30 p.m. Mauck faces a mandatory prison sentence of 25 years, said the Des Moines County Attorney’s statement.