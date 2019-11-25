Burlington man found guilty of second-degree sexual assault

Posted 1:04 pm, November 25, 2019, by

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A Burlington man has been found guilty of second-degree sexual abuse.

According to a statement from the Des Moines County Attorney’s office, 37-year-old Steven Andrew Mauck was on trial for four days in front of a jury.

Back in August, Mauck was arrested after tricking a woman to get into her home and sexually assaulting her at gunpoint, according to previous reports.

On Monday, November 25, Mauck was found guilty of second-degree sexual abuse.  The jury deliberated for fewer than three hours before coming to a verdict.

Sentencing is set for Tuesday, January 7 at 3:30 p.m.  Mauck faces a mandatory prison sentence of 25 years, said the Des Moines County Attorney’s statement.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.