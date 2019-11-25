× Burlington cops found justified in shooting 18-year-old

BURLINGTON, Iowa– Two Burlington police officers were justified for shooting at and injuring an armed, 18-year-old man following a police chase, an investigation found.

An Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation found Sgt. Kevin Glendening and Deputy Dilan Beaird justified for shooting at Stone Thomas Graham on Nov. 7, 2019, according to a statement from Scott D. Brown, Special Assistant Iowa Attorney General.

Just after 3 p.m. Burlington police were called to the 1700 block of Amelia Street for reports of gunfire. Graham was the initial suspect and was seen as a passenger in a green, Lincoln-brand vehicle fleeing the scene where he reportedly fired a gunshot at another person, the statement said.

There were no injuries.

Later that same Thursday, just before 4 p.m., Burlington officers were sent to Highway 34 and North Central Avenue for reports of an accident. The vehicle in the crash was a 2006 green Lincoln.

Graham was reported exiting the vehicle and running towards a wooded area off of the highway. Officers established a perimeter and found Graham.

Sgt. Glendening exited his vehicle and ordered Graham to drop his shotgun, according to the statement.

Graham shot Sgt. Glendening who shot back, the statement said. Deputy Beaird also shot at Graham.

Graham fell to the ground, and the officers stopped firing, according to the statement.

Graham suffered from a single gunshot injury in his leg, but still fled from police. He was detained shortly after.

He is expected to make a full recovery, the statement said.