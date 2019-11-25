× 2 storm systems on track this week to bring rain, wind and cold

Hopefully, you’ve been taking care of the last of your yard work for the year because there is rain, wind, thunder and cold on track in the days ahead.

Highs Monday afternoon have been similar to yesterday with the mercury already in the 50s. Winds today have been more of a light breeze which hasn’t made too much of a challenge in picking up those leaves.

Weather will remain quiet tonight with overnight lows around the lower 30s.

Tuesday is when we expect a grab bag of weather to take over starting off with rain developing that day then wind that night. Temperatures that day will be as high as the upper 40s.

Rain will continue Tuesday night with even some rumbles of thunder before dry, but blustery conditions take over on Wednesday. Wind gusts that day could reach as high as 50 mph!

Temperatures that day will hover near 40 with wind chills likely in the 20s.

This takes us to Thanksgiving with less wind and seasonally cold upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies.

Our next weather system is on track for Friday with rain and wind slowly developing again. This will linger into Saturday morning before departing the area with a few light snow showers that night into Sunday.

– Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Here’s a look at the hour-by-hour forecast from the StormTrack 8 Weather App!

Click on the links below to download the free app: