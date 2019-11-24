West Liberty police report discovery of large sum of counterfeit money, warns public

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa -- The police department of a small Muscatine County town has reported that they found a large sum of counterfeit money Saturday night.

About just after 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 24, the West Liberty Police Department released a Facebook post reporting that they had discovery a stash of counterfeit U.S. currency, consisting entirely of hundred and fifty-dollar bills.

Police recommend businesses and residents to use caution when accepting bills of larger amounts, including even twenty-dollar bills, and check for watermarks and security strips. They also say that unusual printing, like Chinese characters or text that states the money's falseness or other purposes are other signs to watch for.

If you locate a bill that you believe is counterfeit, contact the West Liberty Police Department.