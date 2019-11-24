Two weather systems could cause Thanksgiving travel headaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We'll have to contend with some weather in the days around Thanksgiving, not good news as a lot of people take to the highways and skies. In the Quad Cities, both of these systems promise to bring us rain, but it won't take much of a drive to the west and north for that rain to switch to snow.

The first system will bring clouds to our area on Monday with rain likely on Tuesday. Up to a half-inch of rain is expected with snow likely in far western Iowa, into Minnesota, and Wisconsin. 3-6 inches of snow is possible there.

The second weather system is slated for the Friday-Saturday timeframe. This one will be quite wound-up in the Plains States, where most of the tricky travel will occur. Here, rain is a good bet as we go into the weekend with some light snow on Sunday. However, by the time the system gets here and brings in that much cold air, most of the moisture will be gone...so don't look for much snow.

A snowier pattern is expected in the first few weeks of December.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen