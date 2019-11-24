The Score Sunday – Iowa/ Illinois Recap, Taylor Puglisi, YMCA Rowers, FCA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week on The Score Sunday we take a look back at the Iowa-Illinois Football game. Moline Diver Taylor Puglisi has turned herself into the best in the area. YMCA Rowers work hard in the off season to get themselves to the next level. Boys Basketball teams in Iowa and Illinois are preparing for the upcoming season. Hear what they have to say about their teams. Our FCA story of the week features a member of the Augustana Basketball teams that is making an impact even tough he has never stepped on the court.

