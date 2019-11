Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa beats Illinois 19-10 on Senior Day for the Hawks.

Sterling Newman advances to the 2A Championship with a 21-7 win over Fieldcrest.

Annawan-Wethersfield has their season come to an end with a tough loss to Lena-Winslow.

Princeton falls to Byron in the 3A Semifinals.

Illinois Basketball scores 120 in win over Hampton.