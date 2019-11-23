× Shots fired Saturday afternoon damage Davenport home

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police are searching for a suspect after multiple fired shots damaged a home in Davenport Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to the scene at a house on the 1600 block of 17th Street near its intersection with Sturdevant Street where they found damage to the building.

Police say that they contacted the owner of the house and confirmed that they were not involved with the incident. They also say that nobody was injured.

The incident is still under investigation and the suspect is still at large.