Shots fired in Davenport, one person taken to the hospital

DAVENPORT, Iowa– Around 2:10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Davenport Police responded to E 11th Street and Bridge Avenue for reports of shots fired.

Our News 8 reporter on the scene says investigators were collecting evidence at the active scene. Davenport Police says one person was taken to the hospital but could not speak to the nature of their injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.