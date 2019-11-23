× A couple of warm days ahead

Happy Saturday!! Any wintry mix that has occurred south of the Quad Cities will move east by mid morning and we are set for a dry afternoon. If you plan on attending any of the Festival of Trees events today, looks like we will have better weather than last year.. especially for the parade!

If yesterdays weather was your cup of tea then you’re in luck today! We will have a day just like yesterday with temperatures just a smidge higher in the low to mid 40s. We will once again see lots of sunshine this afternoon! Maybe finish putting up those outdoor holiday decorations this weekend because the weather will be dry and winds will be calm through Sunday!

Clouds will slightly increase overnight and bring a partly cloudy sky for tomorrow. Temperatures will get near 50°… which might sound better for you to do your outdoor work. Pick and choose as you like!

Monday will kick off the work week with temperatures increasing just above 50. A very nice day to kick off the holiday week! We will remain dry through Monday evening.

If you are planning to travel for Thanksgiving on Tuesday or Wednesday, please stay weather aware as we are tracking a system that will bring rain on Tuesday. Depending on the timing of the system we could see some snow in the mix and that could bring some major impacts to your travel plans.