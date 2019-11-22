× Where to find generous givings in the Quad Cities this Thanksgiving

Davenport: Friendly House is offering a traditional Thanksgiving Dinner on Tuesday, November 26. Program participants and Friendly House neighbors are invited.

Davenport: Jeff’s Car Corner is serving a Thanksgiving dinner for hundreds of people on Sunday, November 24 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Monroe Elementary School, located at 1926 W. 4th Street.

Davenport: Greater Faith Full Gospel Baptist Church is offering a Thanksgiving Dinner on Sunday, November 24 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. All are invited. The church is located at 309 West Cedar Street.

Moline: Mr. Thanksgiving’s annual Thanksgiving Day meal will be held at SouthPark Mall on Thursday, November 28. Click here for more on this event.

Rock Island: The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is having it’s 30th annual Thanksgiving Dinner on Sunday, November 24. Dine-in meals will be served from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 630 9th Street in Rock Island. Carry-out meals will be available from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 23. All meals include turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, tossed salad, green beans, cranberry sauce and a dessert.