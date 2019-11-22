WANTED: Charles Miner; considered sexually violent predator

Posted 10:42 am, November 22, 2019, by

Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduces the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, November 20, 2019, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 31-year-old Charles Miner. He's 5' 7", 155 pounds, blond hair, hazel eyes. He is wanted by East Moline Police for Sex Offender Failure to Report. He is categorized as a sexually violent predator.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $500 reward.

