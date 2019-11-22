Two women being treated at hospital after shooting in Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Police are investigating after a shooting in the early morning hours of Friday, November 22nd, 2019.

Police say they got an initial shots fired call just before 2 a.m. at the corner of Washington and Locust Streets.

Officers were only able to locate shell casings at the scene.

A short time later, two women walked into Genesis West with gunshot wounds. They were later taken to Genesis East for treatment. Police say their injuries are not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made at this time.