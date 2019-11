Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, IOWA -- The Scott County Humane Society says it's running low on cat food and it has nearly 400 cats to feed.

Shelter staff are asking for cat food donations. They say they can't afford to go out and buy it themselves.

The shelter reassured WQAD News 8 that the animals are not starving. The Davenport shelter accepts any general indoor cat food donations.