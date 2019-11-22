NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Wallace’s Helps Us Transform Our Outdoor Planters for the Holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the time of year when our fall plants are dying - R.I.P. Mums - and we're getting ready to store away all our garden stuff for the winter, but before you do - consider keeping those planters out and filling them with a beautiful holiday arrangement that will make your house stand out.

On Friday, November 22nd, we took NAILED IT OR FAILED IT on the road to Wallace's Garden Center in Bettendorf. Store Manager and "Garden Girl" Kate Terrell showed us how to use items like pine, birch, and winter berries to create a stunning display for your doorway. Click the video clip above and below to see the easy, affordable way to do this with your planters!

As we transition into the holiday season, our COCKTAIL OF THE WEEK is a great recipe that celebrates Thanksgiving, Christmas, and all the days in between. Click the video below to see how to mix up a big ol' pitcher of Cranberry Apple Cider Sangria:

