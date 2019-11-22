Iowa City residents urged to avoid some city parks for urban deer hunting operation

Posted 8:40 am, November 22, 2019, by , Updated at 08:43AM, November 22, 2019

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa City residents are being urged to avoid several city parks next month as a contracted company conducts hunts to lower the local deer population.

The city hired White Buffalo Inc. to reduce the deer overpopulation. The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that the city has estimated its deer population is as high as 80 animals per square mile. The city hopes to bring that number down to 25.

The hunt will start Dec. 1 and last until Dec. 22, from 3 p.m. until dawn. Click here to see which parks will be included in the hunt. 

Officials say that, following the White Buffalo hunt this year, there will be 30-day bow hunts open to the public for each of the next four years.

Click here to read the Frequently Asked Questions about the deer hunt.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.