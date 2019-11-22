Here’s a look at the history and facility Iowa Masonic in Bettendorf has to offer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke had a "Meet and Greet" at Iowa Masonic in Bettendorf.

This center is 22 acres of property offering independent living facilities as well as a nursing facility with a memory unit.

The Iowa Masonic Mansion was built in 1909 on 33 acres of land by William Bettendorf,

This holiday season, they facility is inviting the public in for an open house to see what they have to offer and what kind of history it comes with.

Iowa Masonic is located at 2500 Grant Street in Bettendorf.

