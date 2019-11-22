× Fundraiser planned for Davenport woman injured in drive-by paintball attack

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The community continues to rally around a Davenport woman who was shot in the eye during a drive-by paintball attack.

The attack happened in early November. Shelby Reichard was walking near Middle and Jersey Ridge Roads heading to the East Village at that same hour with her boyfriend. Two teenagers have since been arrested in connection.

Reichard was hit in her right eye. In a previous interview, Reichard told News 8 that she was recovering, but that she couldn’t see shapes or read anything.

An auction was set for Friday, November 22 at McButts Tavern in Davenport from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. Organizers say there are gift donations up for auction. There will be appetizers served with a cash bar. The bar is located at 1516 N. Harrison Street.

This will be the second benefit held for Reichard.