Fulton man arrested for reporting fake school shooting tip to distract police from a real crime

FULTON, Illinois- Police say they received a tip about a man with a gun at the local middle school that turned out to be a lie meant to distract police from a real crime.

Around noon on Friday, November 22, police say they received a 911 call from a man saying he saw someone with a gun walk into Fulton Middle School.

Officers locked down all the local school and searched for the man with the gun. After they didn’t find anything officer went to the home where the bogus call originated from.

After plainclothes and uniformed officers questioned the man at the residence the schools were switched to a soft lockdown.

Police say the purpose of the call was to draw officers and resources away from a location south of Fulton to allow wanted suspects to escape.

Police used the information to arrest Kelsey D Beswick, 25, for felony fleeing and eluding and Aaron Eads, 33, on prior warrants.

The man responsible for the distraction, William Temple, 37, was arrested for multiple felony charges of disorderly conduct.

Police say additional charges are coming.