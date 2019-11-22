× Flags fly at half-staff in Iowa to honor fallen Marine

Flags in Iowa are ordered at half-staff on Friday, November 22 until sunset.

Governor Kim Reynolds declared the flag order to honor fallen Marine Corps Reserve Pvt. Channing R. Whitaker.

Pvt. Whitaker was killed in action on this day in 1943. He was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force, which landed against Japanese resistance on Betio, in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands. His remains were accounted for in May of 2019.

Flags will fly at half staff on all state and public buildings.