DAVENPORT, Iowa — A trailer caught on fire in Ted’s Mobile Home Park on Locust Street.

The fire started Friday morning, November 22. As firefighters battled the flames, westbound traffic was blocked off at Fairmount Street.

Smoke was still coming from one trailer around 10:15 a.m.

There was no word on any injuries.

Ted’s Mobile Home & RV Park is located at 3705 Locust Street.