Domestic situation leaves one Burlington man dead

BURLINGTON, Iowa -- Police are investigating after a domestic situation turned deadly.

Just before midnight on Thursday, November 21st, 2019 officers responded to the situation between a man and a woman at a home off North Gunnison Street, located near Saunderson Park.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 28 year old man stabbed once. The officers administered aid to the man until paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

The names of the individuals involved are being withheld at this time.