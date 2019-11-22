Domestic situation leaves one Burlington man dead

Posted 4:59 am, November 22, 2019, by , Updated at 05:12AM, November 22, 2019

BURLINGTON, Iowa -- Police are investigating after a domestic situation turned deadly.

Just before midnight on Thursday, November 21st, 2019 officers responded to the situation between a man and a woman at a home off North Gunnison Street, located near Saunderson Park.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 28 year old man stabbed once. The officers administered aid to the man until paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

The names of the individuals involved are being withheld at this time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.