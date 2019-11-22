Check out the season’s most chaotic picture with Santa, taken at a Chicago-area mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCHAUMBURG, Illinois -- A mall outside of Chicago got a double dose of Christmas chaos when more than two dozen pairs of twin toddlers got their pictures taken with Santa Claus.

The photo opp hit the Woodfield Mall on Wednesday, November 20 when 28 families took part in this yearly tradition, according to a report by ABC 7.

"Honestly, I think it gets more and more crazy," said three-year participant Stacy Kifer in an interview with ABC 7. "Now they have minds of their own and they want to go different directions."

Overall there were about 50 young kids and their parents in this picture. It was organized through the Windy City Twins Facebook group.