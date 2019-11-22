Bettendorf Middle schoolers spread positivity to female classmates in a unique way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa- Students at Bettendorf Middle School are spreading positivity in a unique way. It began as a classroom project to increase school spirit, now it's written on the walls and on the bathroom stalls.

It's a class where they work on promoting school spirit.

What started with ideas like door contests and posters evolved into hand-painting the 8th-grade girls' bathroom stalls.

"I painted a seagull and the quote Is 'today I'm going to be happier than a seagull with a French fry' its always been one of my favorite things"

The class plans on painting ceiling tiles and more bathrooms for their next project.