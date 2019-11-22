× Another man arrested in relation to federal meth investigation

BURLINGTON, Iowa-Police have arrested another man related to the ongoing multi-jurisdictional investigation into the illegal distribution of methamphetamine in the Burlington, Iowa area.

On Friday, November 22, around 8:24 A.M. Frederrick Reed,23, of Burlington, was arrested at the Burlington Police Department on a Federal Warrant for Conspiracy to Deliver Methamphetamine. He is charged with conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine.

He is being held with no bond.