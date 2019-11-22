× 500,000 cars in Illinois have active airbag recalls, how to tell if your car is affected

ILLINOIS- In Illinois, more than 500,000 recalled Takata airbags remain on the road. SafeAirbags.com, has the list of cars with the recall.

According to the site, these are the affected brands:

BMW, Chrysler, Daimler, Ferrari, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Infiniti, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Scion, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, and Volkswagen.

The recall states that a defective part inside the airbag can explode when the airbag deploys, potentially shooting sharp metal fragments at the driver and passengers.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has confirmed that 16 people in the U. S. have been killed, and hundreds of others alleged to have been injured, by this defect.