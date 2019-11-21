× Three Davenport schools placed on lockdown amid police investigation

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Three Davenport schools were placed on lockdown amid a police investigation in a nearby neighborhood.

The investigation was in the 2100 block of West 6th Street around noon on Thursday, November 21, according to spokesman Mike Vondran from the Davenport School District.

Children’s Village West, Smart Intermediate, and Monroe Elementary Schools were all placed on lockdown, said Vondran. He confirmed that the investigation was not on any of these schools’ property, but they were asked to lock down as a precaution.

It was not clear what the police investigation was in regards to.

WQAD News 8 has a crew headed to the investigation scene. Stay with us for updates as information becomes available.