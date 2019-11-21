× Threat on bathroom stall prompts extra security at Pleasant Valley High School on Friday

BETTENDORF, Iowa — More police are expected to be at Pleasant Valley after a written threat was found in a bathroom stall at Pleasant Valley High School.

The threat was specifically written for Friday, November 22, according to Superintendent Brian Strusz. The school and law enforcement are taking the threat seriously and are putting extra security measures in place for the day.

School Resource Officer Deputy Jamie Fah and deputies from the sheriff’s department will be on scene in and out of the building throughout the school day. There will also be administrators around in the hallways, cafeteria, and commons areas.

Students are reminded not to let anyone into the building who is not a student or a staff member with a badge or ID.

Parents were asked to talk to their students to see if they knew any other details about the threat.

Any information should be shared with Pleasant Valley High School administration at 563-332-5151 or the school district administration office at 563-332-5550.