Project to improve stretch of Illinois 92 begins to take shape

QUAD CITIES- Several Quad Cities in Illinois and Metro Link have teamed up to help improve an eight-mile stretch of Illinois 92.

The portion being looked at spans from Rock Island'S Centennial Bridge to Illinois route five near Silvis.

This section of Illinois 92 was chosen because it's one of the longer corridors that connects several downtowns.

The road sees a high volume of traffic from mass transit, like Metro Link, to freight and local commuters. The bi-state regional planning commission says it's a way to safely improve the flow of traffic.

Officials say the project is being paid for by a $240,000 statewide grant as well as $60,000 from all four cities involved.