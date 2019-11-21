× Police investigating gunshots that forced lock down of 3 Davenport schools

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Schools in the area were on lockdown for approximately 30 minutes on November 21. Police are now telling us why.

On November 21, around 11:29 A.M. Davenport Police responded to the area of 2100 W 6th Street for shots fired. Officers found fired cartridge cases. There were no reported injuries or damage.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.