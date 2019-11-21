× Monmouth College now includes textbooks in total tuition cost

MONMOUTH, Illinois- Monmouth College is giving students one less thing to worry about when it comes to paying for school.

Monmouth College officials say beginning in the 2020-21 school year, textbooks will be included as part of the College’s tuition.

“We have heard from students and their families that the cost of textbooks can sometimes place an unexpected financial burden on them,” said Vice President for Enrollment Management Kristen English. “This measure will make it more convenient for students to acquire their textbooks and also make it easier for families to budget the cost of a Monmouth education.”

The college says they will be able to negotiate more competitive prices on books with its supplier, Follett Higher Education Group.

“Our faculty will continue to select high-quality, affordable textbooks that support our academic programs,” he said. “Everyone at the College works hard to manage costs and to assure that our students get the best experience they can. The textbook program is yet one more way Monmouth is working to make sure that students are ready to learn from day one, while keeping an outstanding education affordable to all families.”

