Moline police investigating home of missing person Jordan Murphy

Posted 7:57 pm, November 21, 2019, by

MOLINE, Illinois-  Our reporters on the scene say a large police presence is at the house of missing person, Jordan Murphy.

Moline Police and state investigators have taped off and are investigating a home at the 2400 block of 44th Street in Moline.

Police on the scene say they are conducting a “very fluid” investigation related to missing person Jordan Murphy.

This story is breaking and will be updated as we receive more information.

