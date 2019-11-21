× Man accused of hitting Bettendorf police officer with car, child endangerment

BETTENDORF, Iowa– An Aledo, Illinois man is accused of hitting a Bettendorf police officer in a car and leading authorities on a high-speed chase with a mother and her child as passengers early Thursday morning.

Bettendorf police responded to a report of theft at Isle of Capri Casino at 2:25 a.m. Nov. 21, according to a statement from a spokeswoman with the City of Bettendorf, Iowa. Officers stopped a 2007 white Dodge Caliber and a passenger left the hatchback.

The driver of the Dodge then drove away from the stop and “quickly accelerated and struck” an officer who had just gotten out of his squad car, the statement said.

The driver then led officers on a high-speed chase westbound into Davenport, Iowa, according to the statement. The driver lost control and crashed near River Drive and Oneida Avenue in Davenport.

Inside the hatchback was the driver, a 31-year-old woman from Milan, Illinois and her 5-year-old daughter.

The driver, Jonathan Swearingen, 24, was arrested and faces felony charges of assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon and eluding. Swearingen also faces misdemeanor charges of child endangerment, reckless driving and violating a one-way street as well as an interstate warrant.

The 31-year-old female passenger was not charged.

The City of Bettendorf was not immediately available for comment on the officer’s condition.