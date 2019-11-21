President Trump impeachment hearing

If you’re wondering where global warming went, look at this map

Posted 7:40 am, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 07:47AM, November 21, 2019

New data released by NOAA shows the combined global land and ocean surface temperature departure from average for October 2019 at it's second-highest level in 140 years. It's a map you may need if you're at the Thanksgiving table with family members who argue that global warming is a hoax.

Temperatures have risen 0.98°C (1.76°Fabove the 20th century average 14.0°C (57.1°F). This value is just 0.06°C (0.11°F) shy of tying the record warm October set in 2015.

It is almost certain that when the year is done, the 5 hottest years globally will be the last five years.

While carbon dioxide is only one of the contributors to a warming climate, it shows no signs of slowing down.

Tonight, there will be a special presentation of "Paris to Pittsburgh" at the Figge Art Museum in downtown Davenport. The show begins at 6:00 p.m. I am honored to be taking part in a panel discussion following the film.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen

