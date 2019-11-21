If you’re wondering where global warming went, look at this map

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New data released by NOAA shows the combined global land and ocean surface temperature departure from average for October 2019 at it's second-highest level in 140 years. It's a map you may need if you're at the Thanksgiving table with family members who argue that global warming is a hoax.

Temperatures have risen 0.98°C (1.76°Fabove the 20th century average 14.0°C (57.1°F). This value is just 0.06°C (0.11°F) shy of tying the record warm October set in 2015.

It is almost certain that when the year is done, the 5 hottest years globally will be the last five years.

While carbon dioxide is only one of the contributors to a warming climate, it shows no signs of slowing down.

Tonight, there will be a special presentation of "Paris to Pittsburgh" at the Figge Art Museum in downtown Davenport. The show begins at 6:00 p.m. I am honored to be taking part in a panel discussion following the film.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen