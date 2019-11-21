× Dry… But cold autumn days return for the upcoming weekend

Colder winds are being felt throughout the whole area this afternoon, and thus temperatures slowly falling as well. The mercury did get as high as 56 degrees before lunchtime. Currently, temperatures are in the colder 40s and will continue to drop as we go through the evening and overnight hours. The brisk winds of late will also continue to diminish as well.

By sunrise, temperatures will be as cold as the 20s with wind chills in the teens. Any remaining puddles from the latest rainfall will freeze over. So, be on guard!

Temperatures will average around the 40 degree mark for daytime highs both Friday and Saturday as a weak system brings more clouds than sun on Saturday. Could be a passing light rain or snow shower by Saturday morning but the coverage looks very isolated.

Brighter skies will prevail come Sunday with highs around the mid 40s.

By next week, we’ll be tracking a couple of weather systems around the Midwest. The first will brush the area some on Tuesday with the second poised to pass through on Thanksgiving Day. At this point, both systems look very weak with the trend focused on rain than snow . The amount or lack of cold air when these two systems arrive will be the key. Stay tuned!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

