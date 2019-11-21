× Construction workers help rescue people from capsized boat on Mississippi River

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Four people were rescued out of a boat that capsized on the Mississippi River.

Staff from Lunda Construction, which is a company working on the Interstate 74 Bridge project, helped rescue the people out of the boat using their tugboat, according to the Bettendorf Fire Department. Lunda’s staff then helped bring the capsized boat back to shore.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 21.

There were no reported injuries.