Construction workers help rescue people from capsized boat on Mississippi River

BETTENDORF, Iowa —¬†Four people were rescued out of a boat that capsized on the Mississippi River.

Staff from Lunda Construction, which is a company working on the Interstate 74 Bridge project, helped rescue the people out of the boat using their tugboat, according to the Bettendorf Fire Department.¬† Lunda’s staff then helped bring the capsized boat back to shore.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 21.

There were no reported injuries.