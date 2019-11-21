× Breakfast With…Clinton’s Mayor-Elect: How to create more jobs

CLINTON, Iowa– Mayor-Elect Scott Maddasion unseated incumbent Mayor Mark Vulich in the General Election Tuesday, November 5. Maddasion received 67% of the vote that day.

We’re having Breakfast With…Maddasion Thursday, November 21 at Jenny’s Diner in the city. Maddasion says one of the main issues he’s heard about during his campaign is abandoned housing. He calls the area a hard working and a growing community and plans to revitalize the downtown and riverfront.

“We are ready to move forward and people are ready to work here,” Maddasion said Thursday, November 7. “We also want to keep our young people here, when they graduate they`ll come back, with jobs they want to have.”

We’ll ask Maddasion how he plans to create more jobs in the city and what he thinks about the future of the Clinton LumberKings.

Maddasion will take over the mayoral position in January.