Watch the lighting of the Genesis Remembrance Christmas tree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa- The Genesis Remembrance Tree was lighted on Wednesday, November 20.

Eleanor Tabone makes her live debut as the tree lights up!

The tree is located at the Clarissa C Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. There are 2000 blue and white lights on the tree.

This year marks the first time the event has been held at this location. The Genesis Remembrance Tree not only celebrates the memory of lost loved ones but it also commends the hard work of all the nurses and doctors caring for those in hospice.

Many lights on the tree were actually sponsored by families who lost someone in hospice. Medical staff were also in attendance to remember the patients they cared for.

2019 is the 16th annual Genesis Remembrance Tree lighting. $100,000 has been raised from the tree since 2004.