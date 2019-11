Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for most counties through mid-morning, with the exception of Bureau County.

Visibilities are down near zero, along with temperatures below freezing. That can be a nasty combo for drivers as some untreated bridges and overpasses could be icy. Use extra caution this morning and be sure to keep your low-beam headlights on, even after sunrise.

The fog will lift, but not likely until after 9:00a.m. this morning. Some peeks of sun are expected this afternoon.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen