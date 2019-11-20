Moline Senior Diver Taylor Puglisi has been setting several records this season. She owns the school and Western Big 6, 6 and 11 dive records. Taylor also set a new record at Sectionals. She now has her sights set on making the final at this years state meet.
Taylor Puglisi having record setting season
