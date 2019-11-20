WATCH LIVE: President Trump impeachment hearing

Taylor Puglisi having record setting season

Posted 4:10 pm, November 20, 2019, by

Moline Senior Diver Taylor Puglisi has been setting several records this season.  She owns the school and Western Big 6, 6 and 11 dive records.  Taylor also set a new record at Sectionals.  She now has her sights set on making the final at this years state meet.

