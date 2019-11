Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Augustana cruises past Loras for their third win of the year 88-59.

Illinois picks up win over The Citadel 85-57. Kofi Cockburn with his 4th double-double of the season.

Western Big 6 annual coaches banquet is full of fun, laughs and stories.

Princeton prepares for Byron. It's a game the Tigers have been waiting for since last season.