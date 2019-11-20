× Rockridge High School teacher resigns over accusations of ‘inappropriate’ communication with students

TAYLOR RIDGE, Illinois — A teacher at Rockridge High School has resigned after being accused having inappropriate communication with students.

In a statement to parents, the high school’s principal, Katy Hasson said Valerie Kline resigned on Monday, November 18. Kline’s resignation came after she was “confronted with allegations of inappropriate electronic communications with students.”

The situation has been reported to the Department of Children and Family Services, according to Superintendent Perry Miller. Law enforcement has also been made aware.

Details into what the communication involved has not been released.

According to Rockridge High School’s website, Kline taught English. Hasson said the school is looking for a long-term substitute to take over for Kline for the rest of the school year.