× Report: Former Matherville Fire Department treasurer accused of stealing from the department

MATHERVILLE, Illinois — The former treasurer of the Matherville Fire Department is facing charges of theft, according to a report by WRMJ.

Online court records show that 29-year-old Stephanie Nass appeared in court on Monday, November 18. She has been charged with theft between $10,000 and $100,000.

WRMJ reported that Nass is accused of stealing cash from the Matherville Fire Department. She has pleaded not guilty to the charge, according to the report.

A pre-trial has been set for December 16, according to online court records.